With the Manitoba government loosening public health restriction on Friday, the Royal Canadian Legion is seeking clarification on what these new rules mean for the organization.

Beginning on Friday, Legion branches are allowed to welcome patrons at up to 50 per cent capacity. However, according to Gail Conrad Davey, district commander 6 for the Royal Canadian Legion, this has caused some additional challenges for the Manitoba Legions.

“We have a real lack of information regarding the type of service that’s required under this new restriction or lifting of restrictions,” she said.

“For example, if alcohol is served, do meals have to be served? That hasn’t been clarified yet.”

Conrad Davey noted that another challenge is that restrictions only allow household members to be seated together.

“That’s not really conducive to attracting people for socialization and that just presents additional challenges to accommodating patrons at the 50 per cent capacity rules,” she said.

THE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC

Conrad Davey said each branch will have to look at its own situation and determine whether it is feasible to open under current restrictions.

She noted that though the legion supports the public health restrictions, the rules have made it difficult for the branches to fundraise.

“It really has impacted us in terms of the inability to hold normal fundraising in the branches…and that really limits revenue for branches,” she said.

Conrad Davey said another concern for branches is getting members back in the door, and fostering a sense of volunteerism and community while still maintaining safety protocols.

“I want to remind everybody that Legion branches are much more than clubrooms,” she said.

“We’re the largest veteran organization in Canada. We do a lot of work in the community for veterans and their families, youth and seniors. So we’re anxious to get back to the work that we’ve dedicated ourselves to.”

- With files from CTV's Nicole Dube.