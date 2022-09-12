Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic

The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.

According to the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater, the levels observed during its most recent round of sampling are the fourth-highest of the pandemic.

The levels were a 40 per cent increase over the last sampling period, according to the researchers.

In their latest update, the researchers said the rise is "consistent with the overall trend over the last month."

The researchers consider the viral load to be "large" based on a 10-week average. The data is based on the team's most recent weekly sampling period which ended on Sept. 9.

Omicron-related viral material accounted for 100 per cent of the virus detected in Saskatoon, with the BA.5 subvariant making up 50 per cent.

The BA.2 subvariant and more specifically its BA.2.12.1 offshoot made up the other half, each accounting for around 25 per cent.

PRINCE ALBERT

Prince Albert saw a total surge of 74 per cent.

Variations of BA.2 accounted for the bulk of the viral traces found — 72 per cent.

BA.2.12.1 made up 22 per cent of the viral material detected with BA.5 accounting for the remaining six percent.

The data is based on the latest sampling period for Prince Albert, which ended on Sept. 5.

Prince Albert's viral load is also considered "large" when compared to the 10-week average.

NORTH BATTLEFORD

North Battleford saw the steepest increase, nearly 97 per cent. The sampling period for the city ended on Sept. 2.

Most of the viral material found — 51 per cent — was linked to the BA.5 subvariant

BA.2 accounted for roughly 26 per cent of the viral material detected, while BA.2.12.1 made up 23 per cent.

North Battleford's viral road was also rated as "large" by the research team.