Latest suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case appears in court

The latest suspect to be charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri, Adams Suleman Ankamah, made a court appearance on Thursday while police continue to search for answers.

Police say the Ontario woman was forcibly dragged from the home of loved ones in Wasaga Beach by three men posing as police officers claiming to have a warrant for her arrest on Jan. 12, 2022, and thrown into a white Lexus SUV.

What happened after that remains a mystery.

Ankamah, 29, of Brampton, Ont., is the fifth suspect identified and fourth person arrested in connection with the alleged abduction.

CTV News confirmed Ankamah was arrested four years ago by police in Thunder Bay and charged with possessing a firearm and drug trafficking. Those charges, however, were later withdrawn.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance later this month. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

The investigation has resulted in the arrests of Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, Brampton woman Krystal P. Lawrence, and Etobicoke woman Dominique Ewan - all charged with kidnapping.

Police also identified Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto, for his alleged involvement and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Last month, her family marked her 39th birthday, telling CTV News in a statement, "Every day we hope she is still out there, and we will be able to bring her home."

"A $100,000 reward remains available to anyone who has information that will lead to Elnaz's whereabouts. Help us give her family the answers they need," said OPP Det. Insp. John Power. "Someone out there knows what happened to her."