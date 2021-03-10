B.C. health officials are expected to give the latest update on the spread of the novel coronavirus in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

This week marks the anniversary of the first death in the province related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since that time, B.C. has seen nearly 1,400 more deaths.

In Tuesday's update, the health minister and provincial health officer reported two deaths in a 24-hour period.

Additionally, there were 550 more cases confirmed since their update the day before.

The latest numbers bring B.C. to almost 5,000 active cases. Of those, 249 are in hospital, 68 of whom are in intensive care.

