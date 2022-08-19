Laura's Farm Stands up for the Barrie Food Bank
Sunflowers, sunshine and a little something for the food bank.
Laura's Farm Stand is running a special event on Sunday in support of the Barrie Food Bank.
Shoppers and shutterbugs are invited to photograph the sunflower and wildflower fields, check out the fresh local produce and shop over 80 local vendors offering baked goods, jewelry, crafts and home décor.
On Sunday, Aug., 21, Laura's will donate the full price of admission of $6.95 to the Barrie Food Bank (kids six and under are free).
The Barrie Food Bank provides more than 3,000 individuals with food monthly. Its services include monthly food hampers for families and individuals, emergency food bags, and delivery services for those who are ill or disabled.
It also stocks nine Little Food Pantries weekly around the city of Barrie.
Laura's Farm Stand is located at 5590 County Rd 27, just north of Cookstown.
