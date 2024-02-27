Laurentian holding town hall meetings amid continued fallout from cyber incident

Classes resumed Monday at Laurentian University following reading week despite the continued technical problems caused by a 'cyber incident' Feb. 18.

"As classes resumed today, we first would like to thank you all (students, faculty, staff) for your patience and understanding as learning activities resume without some of the systems and technologies we’ve grown accustomed to," the school said in an update Monday night.

"From a technical perspective, progress continues on the key systems, which each have dedicated teams working towards solutions: authentication to access cloud-based systems (D2L, Google, Zoom), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), software installation (SentinelOne), and networking (including Wi-Fi)."

IT services at the school said they still cannot provide a reliable timeline of when the systems will be restored.

Laurentian is holding two town hall meetings online through Zoom.

The first is Tuesday from 1 – 2 p.m. and the second is Friday from 2 – 3 p.m.

"We are aiming to provide as much information as is available through these updates and the FAQs," Laurentian said.

"We want to hear your questions so our FAQs can address your concerns."