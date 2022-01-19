Laurentian sees enrolment applications plunge 43.5%

There's more bad news for beleaguered Laurentian University in Greater Sudbury.

Statistics released Wednesday show applications from high school students are down by 43. 5 per cent, compared to the same time in 2021.

In raw numbers, 2,791 students applied this year, compared to 4,942 in 2021. That was the biggest drop in Ontario, with Université de l'Ont Français in second, with a 26.3 per cent decline.

Numbers were rosier for other northern universities, especially for Algoma University, up by 18.9 per cent. Nipissing (up 0.2 per cent) and Lakehead (up 0.6 per cent) both posted modest gains.

The figures come from the Ontario Universities Application Centre. Actual admission numbers won't be released until April.

Laurentian declared insolvency on Feb. 1, 2021, and anticipated a drop in applications. Adding to the negative coverage the school has received across Canada since last year, the university is embroiled in a court battle with Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk.