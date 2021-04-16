Laurentian signs deal with the University of Sudbury to take over six Indigenous studies courses

An agreement has been reached that will see Laurentian University take over six Indigenous studies courses from the University of Sudbury.

Laurentian announced the agreement in a news release Friday.

"The parties agreed to very specific terms enabling Laurentian to teach six Indigenous studies courses during the spring term, as per the recommendation of the Laurentian University Native Education Council (LUNEC) resolution dated April 12," the release said. "These six courses had previously been taught by the University of Sudbury."

The agreement takes effect May 1.

"The agreement provides for the one-time delivery of these six distance-learning courses by sessional instructors for the spring term only," Laurentian said.

"Laurentian will continue to engage in consultation with LUNEC during the spring and summer terms in order to consider and determine how best to ensure the ongoing delivery of Indigenous education at Laurentian, as well as continue discussions with the University of Sudbury."

Longer term, Laurentian said it is "committed to ensuring that the approximately 140 students who were registered in the Indigenous studies program at the University of Sudbury have access to courses rooted in Indigenous perspectives already on offer through Laurentian’s Faculty of Arts, in a variety of disciplines," the release said.

"Laurentian will continue to engage with LUNEC to explore ideas surrounding the development of an Indigenous perspectives program that would complement the already well-established Bachelor of Indigenous Social Work and Master of Indigenous Relations programs."

Indigenous studies students can contact Dr. Joël Dickinson, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, at jdickinson@laurentian.ca to discuss their next steps. New applicants to Laurentian can reach out to Liaison Services to plan their next steps at info@laurentian.ca.