Laurentian Ski hill open in North Bay

While it’s been a more mild winter than usual, and not all runs are open yet, staff at Laurentian Ski Hill say the hill is officially welcoming skiers and snow boarders to hit the slopes.

“We’ve had quite a mild winter so far, which is obviously not in our favour,” said Emma Jones, assistant general manager at Laurentian Ski Hill.

“The snow making machine is busy making snow but without the cold temperatures the snow doesn’t stick,” she added.

There are plenty of COVID-19 safety protocols in plac and while there is no limit on how many people can be on the hills at once, the chalet has to operate under certain capacity limits.

“We are mandating the double vaccination policy, fully vaccinated, both indoors and outdoors to utilize the facilities, said Jones.

“We are asking everyone to come prepared, bring your masks. Indoors we are requiring mask wearing, outdoors not so much, unless you can’t physical distance of six feet apart.”

Jones told CTV News more runs will be opening as soon as Monday.