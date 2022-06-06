Laurentian team earns top honours in international engineering competition

Laurentian University students recently took part in an international competition where they could show off their 'earthly' wares and ended up with more than just a 'constellation' prize.

Last week, the Laurentian Lunars team won first place in the 2022 edition of the Over the Dusty Moon competition, hosted by the Colorado School of Mines.

The goal was to build and design a prototype that could move simulated regolith (lunar soil), something that will be important for things like resource processing, construction and manufacturing.

"One of our professors, Markus Timusk, introduced us to it and he said I really think this is something you guys could at least do well at," said student Ethan Murphy.

The team was comprised of Murphy, Adam Farrow, Quade Howald, Alexander Mackenzie, Reid Ludgate, Goran Hinic, Kevan Sullivan, Kyle Wulle along with faculty advisers Timusk and Greg Lakanen.

Howald said PSCRTS -- the acronym they used for the prototype -- moved 100 kilograms of simulated regolith in 11 minutes.

"Seeing it come together, with the great group that we had and the excellent support from the school, it was just a great experience," said Farrow.

Competing were six teams from across the world. Second place went to a university from Poland, third place to a school in Australia.

Laurentian's design is still in Colorado, but officials expect it will likely come home to serve as inspiration for future engineering students.

In a field where much of the group will likely be working in the mining sector, they said coming from Sudbury gives them a unique perspective.

"I think coming from our program at Laurentian, is definitely something that … gives us a foot forward in competitions like this," said Murphy.

"We're very proud -- it couldn't have happened to a better group of students and it's a great feeling for us, I'm sure it's a great feeling for them," said adviser Greg Lakanen.

The competition fell at the same time as convocation so the group was unable to walk across the stage with the rest of their peers. The win, however, has most of them still feeling 'over the moon.'