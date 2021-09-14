Laurentian University confirms positive COVID-19 case on campus

Sudbury's Laurentian University says a student one student tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week back to in-person classes.

An email was sent Monday to the university community saying the positive test result was confirmed by Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) on Sept. 10 and contact tracing is underway.

"PHSD has classified the case as low risk and also confirmed that the student had limited interaction with individuals outside of their cohort," the school's president, Robert Haché, said in the email." We have no reason to believe this positive test will result in an outbreak, but we need to remain extremely vigilant."

Laurentian has mandated everyone on campus be vaccinated against COVID-19 and has implemented a policy for wearing face coverings.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., there are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

There have been several recent public exposures to the disease at local restaurants and a movie theatre.

Since June 1, most of the infections, 90 per cent, involve people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Since then, the only ones that have required hospitalization were people who were unvaccinated or had only received one dose.

"Based on data from the last 14 days, the risk of contracting COVID-19 for unvaccinated residents of Sudbury and districts was 13.6 times the risk for fully vaccinated residents," public health officials said in the most recent weekly update.

Vaccinations are being offered through the health unit and the school's health services team. A mobile vaccination clinic is being held Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. at the main entrance to the Parker building.