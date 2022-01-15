Laurentian University delaying return to on-campus learning
Laurentian University has decided it'll be delaying its return to on-campus learning due to high numbers of COVID-19.
President Robert Haché informed the Laurentian community about the decision via email on Saturday afternoon citing it has not yet been deemed safe to do so by local health authorities.
"We will be working with our local health authorities to create a plan for a staged return that could begin as early as February 7," writes Haché.
Haché says they're hoping to be able to release more information to students, staff and faculty by Friday.
He adds student services will continue to operate remotely until it is safe to deliver them on-campus.
"We realize there are many challenges as a result of these changes, some have preferred remote delivery and some are eager to return. I would ask that we have empathy for our colleagues, our peers, and especially our students," he writes.
"It is my hope that this will be the last pause of in-person course delivery, though I realize that it may not be," Haché added.
Laurentian's decision comes only days after Cambrian College decided it would be cancelling it's plans to return to in-persons learning for the rest of the winter term.
