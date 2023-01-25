Laurentian University hosts mental health service fair
Laurentian University hosted a Bell Let’s Talk mental health service fair at the main campus on Wednesday.
Dozens of students and faculty gathered at Parker Atrium for the event. In addition to keynote addresses, there were also booths with different resources available for anyone who needed them.
Christina Larocque, student engagement coordinator, said this type of seminar is a great way to see a number of people might not otherwise seek help.
“We have a wonderful counselling department here,” Larocque said.
“We also have a pure wellness program for students, which is peer-to-peer support, and we have an app that we work with, which is ‘Keep Me Safe,’ that students can download and chat with a councillor.”
Larocque said their goal is to ensure the conversation around mental health -- and the stigmas associated with it -- are addressed throughout the year.
