Laurentian University mandates vaccines for students living in residence, varsity athletes

Laurentian University is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for students living in residence and anyone taking part in varsity athletics. School officials say the decision is being made to prioritize health and safety, low vaccination rates for people aged 18-29 in our region, and the delta variant. Students living in L.U. residences and everyone involved in varsity athletics will be required to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 4 and a second dose by Oct.15.

Similar policies are in place at other post secondary institutions across the northeast region but not all.