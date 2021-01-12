Sudbury's Laurentian University has begun on-campus rapid COVID testing, one of three schools to receive funding.

It started Jan. 6, right before the post-secondary school's winter semester began.

Money for rapid testing is provided by the Ministry of Health and Public Health Ontario and is available to asymptomatic individuals.

Laurentian President Robert Hache credits the school's health and wellness centre manager, Lyne Rivet, with the initiative.

Classes will continue to be offered remotely, except some clinical labs, as the lockdown continues. However, student residences will remain open.

All sports facilities and activities are closed, as are all study spaces.

Hache said with the beginning of the new semester Monday, a group of eight international students have arrived and are isolating in residence.