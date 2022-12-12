Laurentian University’s School of Kinesiology and Health Sciences helps children this holiday season

Laurentian University’s School of Kinesiology and Health Sciences’ Giving Tree project helped ensure 56 students at Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Greater Sudbury had something under the tree this Christmas.

"We have done giving tree for many, many years," said Kaitlyn McCandless, a student charity coordinator for the School of Kinesiology and Health Sciences.

"It is one of our few events we try to do every year … we think it is a great event to give back to the community."

Students from the university told CTV News they chose to support this elementary school after it was brought to their attention by officials at NEO Kids Children’s Treatment Centre.

More than a trunkful of gifts were delivered to the school Friday.

McCandless said after seeing Queen Elizabeth PS’ Facebook page, they were touched by the work the school was doing for its community including its Indigenous students and since the school had a smaller enrollment than others with similar backgrounds, they would be able to reach a bigger percentage of students.

"We have a very giving department, the whole faculty and the whole department gets involved," said Mackenzie Anderson, vice president of the School of Kinesiology’s student council.

"Typically, we normally, we go for just one class … but (we) liked how (the vice principal) picked specific students of all ages in the school, that was really cool."

"This was great, every class was able to benefit from their generosity," said Caitlin Angeloff, vice principal of Queen Elizabeth II Public School.

"We went and got six or seven students per class."

"It was a great way to do it to reach more students who are specifically in need rather than just a class," said McCandless.

Angeloff said they asked the selected children specifically what they wanted or looked at their letters to Santa to ensure each got something they wanted for the holidays.

"Because of (this) they are getting that one thing they really wanted."

More than 50 students and staff at the university went shopping for the toys or provided monetary donations to allow the Giving Tree committee to do the shopping.

"This is one of our favourite events," added McCandless.

"Toy shopping is not something we normally do as university students … so I had a great time at Toys R’ Us."

Angeloff told CTV News that while the holidays can be a joyful time, they can also be a financial stressor for many families and programs like this definitely help our school families.

The elementary school was also gifted 30 turkeys from Paul’s Plumbing earlier this month. These turkeys together with a cash donation from a local grocery store worker allowed the school to prepare 30 Christmas meal kits for families. Student names were drawn at random to award the meal kits, said school officials.

"We very much appreciate what has been done for our school community," Angeloff said.

The university students said, in their schooling, they learn a lot about community health and its impact on individual physical and physiological health, so they were grateful to be in a place of privilege to give back to the community.