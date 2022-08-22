Laurentian University says enrolment numbers beat expectations

After plunging last year, Laurentian University said Monday that enrolment numbers are bouncing back faster than expected.

Laurentian reported a 25 per cent increase in confirmed students for the fall semester in 2022.

The turnaround comes as the university nears what it hopes will be the end of its insolvency crisis under the Companies' Creditor Arrangement Act. A vote of creditors on a plan of arrangement is scheduled in September.

LU declared the institutional version of bankruptcy in February 2021, leading to a decline in enrolment, including a 45 per cent drop in applications from high school.

On Monday, LU said the increase reflects all incoming domestic and international students at the undergraduate and graduate levels, including transfer, mature and online students.

“With a successful emergence from CCAA on the horizon, and after undertaking a comprehensive academic restructuring to align LU’s program and course offerings with what students want to learn, LU is well positioned to view future enrolment with optimism,” Jeff Bangs, chair of Laurentian’s board of governors, said in the news release.

“With our dedicated staff, faculty and community support we are confident that Laurentian will attract more and more students as we emerge from a period of unprecedented uncertainty.”

Overall, the school said confirmed enrolment is up 25 per cent, international student confirmations are up 37 per cent.

Not included in the data are new incoming domestic graduate, international undergraduate and international graduate confirmations, as well as all returning students.

Classes for the fall academic semester begin Sept. 7.