Laurentian University selling historic John Street residence

Laurentian University announced Tuesday its board of governors has approved a motion to begin the process of selling the President’s House, located at 179 John Street in Sudbury.

“As I have come to understand, the house has a long and storied history that dates back nearly 100 years, when its construction was commissioned by Ralph D. Parker, Laurentian University’s first board chair,” said a statement from the office of Dr. Sheila Embleton, LU’s interim president.

“Since purchasing this house in 1965, the university’s various leaders have hosted thousands of guests and hundreds of important community gatherings. It welcomed world leaders, internationally renowned artists, and many celebrated alumni.”

Laurentian made headlines in 2021 when it became the first such institution to declare the equivalent of bankruptcy. It has since emerged from that process and is undergoing restructuring.

Embleton’s statement said the house was being sold because it is no longer needed.

“Notwithstanding its historical significance, our current and future needs for spaces that support academic excellence and the student experience, supersede holding on to this piece of our past,” the statement said.

“Indeed, the funds generated from the sale of the home and the annual cost savings on property maintenance will be used to address vital investments to the university’s sustainability that will be identified at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 budget process.”