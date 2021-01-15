A student living in residence has tested positive for COVID-19, Laurentian University said Friday.

"We currently have a case of COVID-19 affecting an individual in residence who is now self-isolating," the university said in a news release. "Public Health Sudbury and District has completed contact tracing."

Despite the confirmed case, the school said it's confident classes can continue safely.

"With our continued focus on remote learning and the vigilance by those members of our community required to be on campus, we are confident we can continue to minimize the risk of cases," the release said. "The university has worked, and continues to work, with Public Health Sudbury & Districts as the health and safety of our community is our top priority.

"We remind you that as a community, we have a shared responsibility to continue to strictly adhere to public health regulations – through frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and wearing face coverings."