Laurentian University students begin returning to in-person classes Feb. 7

Laurentian University president Robert Haché announced Friday that students will begin a staged return to in-person learning beginning Feb. 7.

"First to return will be experiential learning components such as laboratories and hands-on experiences, and will then follow with all on-campus courses projected to return as of Feb. 28," Haché said in an update.

"We realize that although many are eager to return, there is also a significant portion of our community that are hesitant and would prefer to remain remote a little longer. We are committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our campus community."

Campus employees and services will begin returning at the end of January to accommodate the needs of students.

"This approach will prioritize the return of student-facing services," Haché said.

The Feb. 7 return will include laboratories, hands-on activities, and other activities where face-to-face instruction is necessary. Students will receive an email from their academic leaders to inform them of the delivery method of these activities.

Student services will be delivered on campus and research activities on campus can continue with adherence to health and safety protocols in place for the campus.

"Students completing co-ops, placements, or practicums are asked to contact their placement coordinator if they have questions about starting or resuming their placement," Haché's message said.

"For some activities, the return to campus may be permitted ahead of stage one pending the approval of health and safety plans. Academic leaders will communicate directly with students who are engaged in the activities that may be approved to begin prior to Feb. 7.

By Feb. 28, the goal is to have all course instruction for on-campus classes delivered on campus. Classes planned to be delivered as hybrid or remote instruction will continue as planned.

For a limited number of hybrid classes, Laurentian said the return to campus may be permitted ahead of stage two. Academic leaders will communicate directly with students who are in these classes by Jan. 28.

Additional information on the staged return of campus services will be shared as soon as possible, Haché added.

"In closing, I encourage all to receive their booster doses as soon as possible," he said. "The university will continue to facilitate vaccination by hosting vaccine clinics on campus."

Clinics will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.