Laurentian University students raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Oct. 4 is National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. It's a day to honour families, friends and survivors as the province continues to mourn the loss of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

At Laurentian University, staff and students from the School of Indigenous Relations gathered Monday to raise awareness about those whose lives were taken too soon.

The event was held by the Indigenous Social Work program. One of the students in the class, Neebin Prince, said the day is important in many ways.

“It’s a time to come together, not only to celebrate the strength that we hold and how far we’ve come, but it’s a day to mourn," said Prince.

"Yes, we are still learning about it, yes, we’re talking about it and it is a very, very significant topic. So, that’s why it’s important for people to come together and talk about missing and murdered Indigenous women because we educate, we mourn together, we learn and we really focus on our strength."

Prince said there are actually many more cases of victims than have been reported.

“About 50 per cent of cases for missing and murdered Indigenous women have been solved -- only 50 per cent," Prince said.

"So, if you take a look at the numbers, there’s still a lot more solving and looking into it that has to be done.”

Students who organized the event said they want people to know they can make a difference.

“Just to have the knowledge and a little bit more awareness on this day and recognizing the missing and murdered Indigenous women across all of this country,” said student Brett Recollet.

“I want them to know that their voices matter, they are strong and they are significant. When you use your voice, you create change and not only for yourself but people around you,” said Prince.