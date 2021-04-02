Laurentian University terminating agreement with three federated schools

The president of Laurentian University announced the school is terminating its agreement with three federated universities located on the Sudbury campus as of May 1.

"As part of the CCAA process, Laurentian terminated its federation agreement with Huntington University, Thorneloe University and the University of Sudbury on April 1, 2021, which termination will become effective on May 1, 2021," reads the letter from the president, Robert Haché.

Laurentian began the creditor protection process on Feb. 1 and was formally declared insolvent after revealing more than $300 million in debt.

A final long-term restructuring plan is expected by the end of April.

"Termination of the federation agreements was necessary in order to ensure that millions of dollars paid by Laurentian to the federated universities each year relating to the delivery of programs and courses will remain within Laurentian, as part of its path to future financial sustainability," the president's letter reads. "Laurentian has the capacity and the faculty required to teach all students in a more efficient delivery model. These steps allow Laurentian to focus its resources on programs and courses that students have demonstrated they are interested in taking."

The statement said the termination will only affect the delivery of academic programs and courses.

"Each of the federated universities will continue to own and operate their own buildings and facilities, including residences," Laurentian said. "Laurentian is committed to ensuring that students enrolled in programs at any of the federated universities will be offered a place within Laurentian in a similar or alternative program, and assistance will be available to help students navigate those choices."

Any students currently attending Laurentian who have questions are encouraged to contact the dean of their faculty.

Anyone who has applied for a program at one of the three federated universities is asked to reach out to Liaison Services through email at info@laurentian.ca

On Twitter, the reaction to the news of the agreement termination was swift.

Omg I’m trying not to deal with all this but the email just sent out by @LaurentianU about the termination of the agreements with the federated universities is the most insulting and cruel message I have seen in a long time. I’m rendered speechless.

Good to know we’ve been nothing but a liability & drain on the university’s resources all these years, & that they have the capacity to handle all our students without us, & can find “alternative” programs that are just as good. & nice to see that faculty aren’t mentioned at all. pic.twitter.com/4wN1694S6H

The news of the termination of the federation @LaurentianU is devastating for the students and faculty who just learned their programs in Communication Studies, Indigenous Studies, Gerontology, and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies will no longer be offered beyond this term.

Laurentian University fails students if we abandon all the programs & faculty at the federated universities to shoehorn students into "similar or alternative programs". I say that as Laurentian's official expert on doing precisely that after the closure of THEA & MPA. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Qdzex9DYYD