Laurentian University to receive $200K from a posthumous donation

Laurentian University is receiving $200,000 thanks to a donation from a former graduate.

Wyona Thompson, a university alumna, passed away in June 2021, is donating the funds to support full-time students in the Bachelor of Education programs in both English and French, the university said in a news release.

“The Wyona Thompson Fund will create scholarships to reward students for academic merit, bursaries to assist students in financial need, and will provide travel support to students completing placements outside the Greater Sudbury area, with preference given to placements in underserved northern areas,” the school said.

Dr.Céline Larivière, dean of education and health, said the funds will allow students to spend time in northern communities, benefiting both the students and the communities in need of educators.

“Wyona’s gift will support education students to undertake placements in schools located in more remote and underserved communities, where role models will have a tremendous and long-lasting impact on young people,” said Larivière.

“Our graduates lead by innovating in classrooms, by positively impacting the well-being of children and strengthening communities.”

The university said the funding is the largest in the School of Education’s history, and will begin supporting students in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Students interested in applying for the scholarships will be able to do so in the coming months.