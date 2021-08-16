Laurentian University will now require everyone on campus to have COVID-19 vaccine

After announcing that students living in residence or participating in athletics will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Laurentian University has now extended that mandate to everyone on campus.

The news came in an announcement Monday afternoon and said it is based on strong recommendations from Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the medical officer of health for Public Health Sudbury and Districts, and consultation with labour groups and student association leaders. The school said colleagues from other Ontario post-secondary schools were part of the discussion, including Cambrian College and College Boreal.

"With increasing infection rates caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant, Dr. Sutcliffe, has strongly recommended a vaccination policy which requires all individuals attending in-person activities on campus to report their immunization status," said Robert Haché, Laurentian's president and vice-chancellor. "Preventing COVID-19 will continue to be a community effort and I strongly encourage all who are able to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible."

The new policy goes into effect on Sept. 8. Anyone on campus who is not fully vaccinated after that date will be subjected to testing and screening.

"Individuals who cannot be vaccinated based on medical or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code can request an accommodation. We will be engaging with our community groups at the university as we develop the details of this plan and additional information on the implementation of the vaccination policy will be shared," Haché said.

For those who have not yet received their first or second shot, the vaccine will be available on campus through a pop-up clinic and the mobile vaccine clinic bus. Appointments can be scheduled through the school's health and wellness clinic.

Other safety protocols such as wearing masks indoors, physical distancing, and enhanced cleaning will continue.