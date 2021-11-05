Laurentian Voyageur rower Abbey Maillet wins provincial championship

Abbey Maillet of the Laurentian University Voyageurs is the gold medal winner of the OUA Rowing Championship that occurred in Welland, Ont., on Oct. 30.

A third-year sport and physical education student, Maillet won the women’s lightweight single with a time of 8:49.30, five seconds ahead of her closest competitor.

“My experience at the OUA championship, to say the least, was great," she said in a news release from LU on Friday.

"Representing Laurentian and winning gold met my goal, which I have been working towards for some time now. I enjoyed being a part of the competitive environment.”

Maillet, who hails from Dundas, said she started rowing at Leander Boat Club in Hamilton shortly before entering high school.

“My whole life, I’ve been very active and have participated in many rep sports,” she said. “I was in love with (rowing) right away.”

In addition to Maillet’s success at the OUA championship, she was a double gold medal winner at the season’s opening regatta in Guelph, winning both the women’s lightweight single, and the women’s open single.

“What has helped me succeed is definitely the knowledge and experience from my coach, Dr. Amanda Schweinbenz," Maillet said.

"What I like most about being a Laurentian Varsity athlete is being able to represent my school with pride and respect. I have been able to create many memories as a Laurentian athlete and enjoy the beauty of Sudbury and Ramsey Lake.”

"Abbey is a great young woman with a fantastic work ethic," Schweinbenz is quoted as saying in the news release.

"Throughout the pandemic, she has worked tirelessly on improving her fitness, technique and her tactical approach to racing … I am excited to see how this weekend unfolds at the Canadian University Rowing Championships.”

This year’s annual event is hosted by Brock University, Nov. 6-7.

“As an athlete, I dream to one day earn the maple leaf and compete for Canada internationally," Maillet said.

"I hope to finish my schooling and become a high school phys-ed teacher.”