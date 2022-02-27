Laurier beats UW to win OUA curling championship
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Wilfrid Laurier University women's curling team is now the top squad in Ontario.
The Golden Hawks beat University of Waterloo Sunday at Westmount Golf and Country Club to win the OUA Championship.
The Warriors kept it close when they tied in the eighth end to force an extra end.
Laurier was able to come out on top five to four and win the battle of Waterloo.
-
Ottawa weather: Sunshine and cold temperatures to start the weekIt will be a sunny but frigid day in the capital, and you’ll want to bundle up if you’re going outside because there is a risk of frostbite today.
-
Displaced by war, tens of thousands of Ukrainians take shelter in PolandThe influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine has turned a warehouse in a small Polish village into a massive shelter -- and the number of refugees is going up by the minute.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delaysHere is a list of weather-related school closures, cancellations and delays for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
-
Russian plane allegedly enters Canadian airspace hours after banTransport Canada says it’s launching a review of a Russian airline after one of its planes allegedly violated a ban on entering Canadian airspace just hours after it was imposed.
-
'Serious' assault sends one person to hospital: Winnipeg policeA serious assault in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighborhood has sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.
-
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to RussiaFive days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
How interest rate hikes could affect your mortgage paymentWith the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target expected to rise this year, experts point to the cumulative impact this will have on Canadian homeowners, particularly those with variable-rate mortgages.
-
Cambridge road reopens after Friday's cooking oil spillSaginaw Parkway has reopened in Cambridge, three days after a truck carrying 16,000 litres of used cooking oil overturned onto the road.
-
Trudeau to chair cabinet committee on UkrainePrime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to chair a meeting of the incident response group, a cabinet committee, on the situation in Ukraine today.