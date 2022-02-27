iHeartRadio

Laurier beats UW to win OUA curling championship

Wilfrid Laurier University women's curling team is now the top squad in Ontario.

The Golden Hawks beat University of Waterloo Sunday at Westmount Golf and Country Club to win the OUA Championship.

The Warriors kept it close when they tied in the eighth end to force an extra end.

Laurier was able to come out on top five to four and win the battle of Waterloo.

