Laurier Golden Hawks complete provincial curling championship three-peat

Wilfrid Laurier University once again has the best curling team in Ontario.

The men's team competed at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championships in Peterborough Sunday.

The Golden Hawks took on the Golden Gaels of Queens University in the finals.

Queens failed to make the play on the final toss of the ninth end and allowed Laurier to capture their third straight provincial championship.

The Golden Hawks will head to the USports Nationals next month at Laurentian in Sudbury.