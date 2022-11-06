Laurier men's rugby pulls off upset in Ontario semifinal

Wilfrid Laurier University’s men’s rugby team is celebrating an upset victory this weekend.

While the university’s football team wasn't able to find semifinal success on Saturday, the rugby squad pulled off a win against the previously undefeated Queen’s Gales.

The Golden Hawks fought back after the Gaels led for most of the match to take the game 32-22 in the comeback victory.

Laurier will play for the Turner Trophy next weekend against either Guelph or Western.

Saturday's win also secures them a spot in the Canadian Men’s Rugby University Championships.

