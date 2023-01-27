Laurier students vote to keep U-Pass
Students at Wilfrid Laurier University have voted to continue to pay for a universal transit pass as part of their tuition fees.
The U-Pass costs students $113 per term, less than one third of the price of a regular adult Grand River Transit (GRT) pass. The issue – for some students – is that everyone pays, whether they use public transit or not.
The Region of Waterloo says the program will continue until at least 2025, after a successful referendum.
Of students who voted, 88 per cent of undergraduate students and 75 per cent of graduate students supported the continuation of the program.
“The results of the student-led referendum clearly show that students value the U-Pass program,” Neil Malcolm, acting director of transit services said in a media release. “The program provides an affordable, sustainable, easy-to-use, and unlimited transportation option for students travelling across the Region.”
“GRT is delighted with the student decision to keep the U-Pass program at Laurier,” he added.
