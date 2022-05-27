iHeartRadio

Laurier University extending mask mandate until further notice

A sign marks the entrance to Wilfrid Laurier University's campus in Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

Wilfrid Laurier University is extending its mask mandate past May.

According to a release from the university, the face covering policy will remain in effect until further notice, including for June convocation.

The university points to the policy as consistent with public health recommendations.

The policy was first approved on Sept. 4, 2020.

