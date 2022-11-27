iHeartRadio

Laurier wins 10th competitive cheerleading national title


Purple and gold has come out on top once again.

Wilfrid Laurier University's competitive cheerleading team nabbed a national title for the 10th time on Saturday.

The Golden Hawks outscored Western and Guelph in the all-girl division to take home the top spot at the PCA National Cheerleading Championships.

The team will be heading to the Cheerleading Worlds happening in Florida in January.

