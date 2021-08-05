Lavender fields featured at Norfolk County family farm

A sister duo in Norfolk County has continued traditions on their family farm, growing lavender and apples on 45 acres of land.

Melissa and Jennifer Schooley are fourth-generation farmers at Apple Hill Lavender.

"Our mom was the ginseng and medicinal herb specialist for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs," Melissa said. "She was introduced to lavender when she went to a lavender festival in Washington and she fell in love with the plant."

Melissa said her mother decided to plant her field of dreams when she returned, ripping out apple trees and planting lavender in its place 11 years ago.

Jennifer recently moved from an office job to farm life full time. She said she was drawn to her family heritage.

"I would love to see us continue to be on this land and we are diversifying," she said. "We have regenerative agriculture practices that I love. I love how we treat the land, how we have treated the land and I would just love to be able to move forward with that and learn as much as I can."

The sisters are educating the public and providing a relaxing place for people to spend their time.

"We have educational plaques all throughout the garden to show people and educate people about what we're doing and what they're looking at," Jennifer said. "We give them the opportunity to pinch and sniff, because every plant has a different smell to it and a different undertone."

Lavender has benefits ranging from aromatherapy and medicine to antibacterial properties.

The farm has eight different varieties, including seven types of culinary lavender.

"We grow the lavender, harvest it by hand, grow it to dry, and we collect the buds or we'll make lavender essential oil," Melissa said. "We use those for a lot of our culinary products. Some things we make ourselves, some things we partner with businesses in the area."

They offer lavender syrup and tea blends, along with other products.

"We're making sure that everything that's going from literally the field to the fork is a safe product," Jennifer said. "We know what's on it and where it came from."