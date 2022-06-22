Law Enforcement Torch Run celebrates 35 years

A small group of people took to the streets of Sudbury on Wednesday for the 35th Law Enforcement Torch Run, held in support of the Special Olympics.

Because of the heat, about two dozen people walked from Science North to Tom Davis Square. Organizers said the event brings awareness and raises funds needed to cover travel costs and uniforms for athletes.

Sudbury Special Olympian Jaclyn Beaudoin has been with the local chapter for about 20 years. She was the torchbearer for Wednesday's event.

In the last six weeks, she has raised more than $1,200 by walking 182 kilometres. She did it by walking in the halls in her apartment building and walking two to three kilometres per night with her sister.

A Torch Run also took place in Timmins and the event in the Sault is set for Thursday.