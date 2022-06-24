Law firm 'discontinues' class-action lawsuit against Sudbury hospital
A class-action lawsuit launched on behalf of breast cancer patients at Health Sciences North in Sudbury has been discontinued.
A notice posted by Toronto-based Gluckstein Lawyers said the suit would be formally discontinued effective Aug. 31.
The lawsuit, announced in February, alleged negligence by Health Sciences North, certain hospital administrators, and certain doctors at Health Sciences North in the provision, review and reporting of results of breast imaging.
It was launched on behalf of patients who had breast radiology performed or interpreted at HSN between 2008 and 2020.
According to the claim, Shannon Hayes, a former HSN patient, and lead plaintiff, alleged she was told her tests were normal when the imaging showed abnormalities.
HSN hospital administrators and doctors denied all allegations.
While no reason was given explaining why the suit is being discontinued, the notice did say claimants who still want to pursue a lawsuit should get legal advice by Aug. 31, when the time limit on the right to sue will begin again.
