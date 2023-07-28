Law society moves to suspend licence of troubled Sudbury lawyer

The Law Society of Ontario is moving to suspend the licence of a Sudbury lawyer accused of sexual assault.

Adam Castonguay is awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, which is expected to be delivered next month.

In its submission, the society said it wants to change the initial restrictions placed on Castonguay in June 2021. Rather than restrictions, it wants his licence to practice law suspended until a verdict is reached in the criminal case.

However, the society said he violated those restrictions in May of this year.

“On May 29 … the respondent, who does not practise family law, breached the terms of his release conditions relating to non-contact with the complainant by attending the complainant’s place of work,” the law society said.

He was there “for non-work purposes, and (did) not voluntarily (leave) after he realized that the complainant was there, as required.”

“The respondent engaging in intimidating behaviour towards the complainant, who is also the complainant in the respondent’s serious sexual assault trial, which has not yet concluded.”

In its submission, the Law Society said it has evidence that “establishes reasonable grounds for believing that permitting the respondent to continue to practice law poses a significant risk to the public and the public interest in the administration of justice.”

A hearing will be held Aug. 23 to deal with the application.