Law Society of Alberta hearing into former health minister Tyler Shandro continues
A Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations that a former Alberta cabinet minister broke the lawyers' code of conduct is continuing today.
Tyler Shandro, a lawyer who was defeated in last month's provincial election, had three complaints against him from his time as health minister early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hearing started in January, but needed to add days to finish it.
A Calgary doctor, who had posted a photo on social media of Shandro with a caption related to privatizing health care, has told the hearing he received a visit to his home from the minister and his wife in March 2020.
Dr. Mukarram Zaidi described Shandro as being highly agitated, crying and angry as he demanded that the doctor remove the post immediately because his family was being subjected to death threats.
Zaidi says he complied and felt that Shandro was visiting in his capacity as a government minister.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.
