Law Society searching electronic devices of embattled Ottawa lawyer

In the days following reporting by CTV News that Ottawa lawyer James Bowie allegedly offered legal services in exchange for sexual favours from clients, the Law Society of Ontario was granted permission for a seizure and search of Bowie’s electronic devices.

A ruling by an Ontario Superior Court judge on Dec. 2, only recently made public pending the execution of the search, cites media coverage, numerous complainants and evidence of alleged misconduct in private messages on Bowie’s social media accounts as reason for granting the search and seizure.

Part of the ruling reads: “A complainant has presented her communications received from the respondent. The Law Society seeks to find proof that the communications were indeed sent by the respondent. In addition it seeks evidence concerning other potential victims.”

For the first time, the Law Society also acknowledges there are more allegations against Bowie from more women clients about his alleged conduct.

In the ruling, the Law Society claims to have asked Bowie to hand over his electronic devices but says Bowie refused.

The Law Society could not confirm any specifics about their investigation into Bowie, timelines, or potential next steps.

“Information concerning specific complaints made to the Law Society of Ontario and investigations by the Law Society of Ontario are confidential, until or unless they result in public regulatory action,” spokesperson Jennifer Wing told CTV News in an email.