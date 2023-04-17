Lawn mower seen in drive-thru results in charges
A quick trip to the drive-thru didn’t go as planned for a Leamington man.
Around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, OPP spotted a riding lawnmower leaving a restaurant drive-thru on Talbot street west.
While speaking with the operator, the officer believed their ability to operate the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was then taken to the detachment.
A 41-year-old man was charged with operation while impaired alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration.
Police are reminding the public that operating a truck, car or lawn mower, vessels such as a fishing boat, personal watercraft, kayak, or canoe, while impaired by drug or alcohol can result in drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records & increased insurance costs.
