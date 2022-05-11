Lawsuit accuses Lindsay Buziak's father of defamation over comments on website about her murder

The father of Lindsay Buziak, a Victoria real estate agent whose 2008 murder remains one of the most high-profile unsolved killings in Canada, is being sued for defamation by the mother of the slain woman's boyfriend.

Jeff Buziak is one of two defendants named in a civil suit filed in B.C. Supreme Court, alleging that he and another woman have been publishing claims online accusing Shirley Zailo of Lindsay's murder.

The notice of claim, filed on April 25, accuses the father of owning and operating the website "Lindsay Buziak Murder," which publishes information and theories about the still-unsolved homicide.

Co-defendant Jane Kavanagh of Vancouver is accused of writing defamatory comments on the same website.

Lindsay was 24 years old when she was fatally stabbed while showing a home to an unidentified couple in Saanich, B.C., on Feb. 2, 2008.

Investigators believe the couple arranged the meeting using a prepaid cellphone that was later determined to be registered to a fake name in Metro Vancouver.

Lindsay died of multiple stab wounds inside an upstairs bedroom of the home at 1702 De Souza Pl.

Her boyfriend, Jason Zailo, was questioned by police but no charges have ever been laid.

LAWSUIT AN 'AGGRAVATING SIDETRACK,' FATHER SAYS

Buziak told CTV News on Wednesday that he is aware of the civil suit against him but said he has not been formally served with the claim and has not yet contacted a lawyer.

"My focus is on finding the killers and seeing that justice is done. We’ve got killers on the loose right now," Buziak said in a telephone interview. "Somebody's suing me because I'm busy trying to find the murderer of my daughter."

The claim alleges that Zailo has suffered and continues to suffer "loss and damage to her reputation, loss of income, and stress anxiety and other mental suffering."

The suit, which Buziak referred to as an "aggravating sidetrack," is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction against further publication.

None of the allegations in the suit have been proven or tested in court.