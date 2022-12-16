Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M sought

A lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."

The lawsuit filed Nov. 29 names Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the Hanna Health Centre as defendants, as well as doctors and nurses who were involved in the care of Lillian Vanasse that began on Christmas night 2020.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Cory Ashley says his wife barely got out of bed on Christmas Day that year.

"She said, 'I'm not feeling very good.' She got up for half an hour and opened presents and went back to bed," said Ashley, who still wears his wedding band and a necklace with the rings Vanasse wore every day.

Ashley says his wife was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Hanna after 8 p.m. that night, complaining she was struggling to breathe.

Her condition deteriorated in hospital but, according to Ashley, staff seemed slow to treat her and the couple was told "We're waiting for the lab tech and doctor to get here."

"I said, 'She's got restricted breathing. You don't need a lab tech or a doctor to know my wife needs help,'" said Ashley.

By around 2 a.m. the following day — Boxing Day — Vanasse was dead.

AHS officials issued a statement to CTV News on Thursday regarding the situation.

"This was a tragic incident. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to family and loved ones who suffered this loss. Alberta Health Services (AHS) is committed to providing environments that support high-quality care for everyone receiving health care services.

"To protect patient privacy and confidentiality, and as the matter is before the courts, AHS cannot provide further comment."

Ashley has also filed complaints with health care regulatory bodies, including the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CRNA). Two of the nurses named in the suit are now facing disciplinary hearings with the CRNA that are scheduled for March.

A Public Fatality Inquiry has also been approved, but a date has yet to be set.

While the amount of damages being claimed is large, Ashley says his primary goal is justice for his wife, who he believes did not need to die that night. He says her Ojibway heritage may have affected how her symptoms were interpreted.

"This isn't just about justice, it's about change — things need to change," said Ashley. "The only way we're going to start getting this world treating people equally and right is if we work with that and if we change it. That's why this story is so damn important."

Vanasse is originally from Sandy Bay First Nation in Manitoba while Ashley grew up in Kamloops.

A statement of defence has not been filed in response to the lawsuit and Ashley's allegations have yet to be tried in court.