Lawsuit alleging sexual exploitation by Oscar-nominated screenwriter dismissed

Proceedings against an Oscar-nominated Hollywood screenwriter have been dismissed, documents from the Supreme Court of British Columbia show.

Douglas Day Stewart was named in a lawsuit in 2019, in which the plaintiff alleged she was sexually exploited while acting as an extra in a movie partly shot in Campbell River, B.C., in the 1990s.

The woman, who was 17 when she acted in "The Scarlet Letter," outlined her allegations in the lawsuit, naming the Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney Studios and Hollywood Pictures as co-defendants.

The vicarious liability case against the firms was dismissed earlier on, and the proceedings against Stewart, who co-wrote the film, were dismissed in October.

Court documents do not provide further details other than saying the dismissal was "on the application of the plaintiff."

There was no hearing for this update.

"Such dismissal will be for all intents and purposes of the same force and effect as if the Order had been pronounced at the trial of this action on its merits," the court registrar wrote.