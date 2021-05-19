Lawyer, civil liberties advocate critical of police decision to release names and photos of alleged gang members

A prominent criminal defence lawyer and the director of policy for the B.C. Civil Liberties Association are raising questions about a decision by the Vancouver Police Department to release the names and pictures of alleged gang members.

The VPD released the information about its “Top Six” alleged gangsters on Monday, saying the men listed could be targets for violence that could put members of the public in the crosshairs.

The public warning – which was echoed Tuesday by B.C.’s integrated anti-gang police agency with its own list of 11 that included some overlap – follows an escalation in fatal gang-involved shootings across Metro Vancouver, many of them in public places.

Criminal defence lawyer Matthew Nathanson said the VPD’s warning, which he said “looked like a wanted poster,” appeared to be less about policing and more about public relations.

“That’s not law enforcement,” he said. “That’s harassment.”

Nathanson said he represented one of the six people named Monday, but declined to say who, adding he didn’t want to call any more attention to someone he said “wasn’t a gang member,” who had a “legitimate business,” and was a “law-abiding person.”

On Monday, VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer declined to provide the specific details on why each person was included in the department’s “Top Six,” but said legal and privacy concerns had been carefully balanced with the extreme risk of being near any of these individuals.

“Anybody that causes a significant risk to public safety, so that’s the threshold,” Palmer said. “It’s not necessarily whether they have convictions.”

On Wednesday, police media spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison added: “These individuals who have been identified are all people who are involved in the gang lifestyle.”

He noted that police made an effort to contact each person on the list before the warning went public.

Nathanson said his client found out he was one of them from media reports.

“(Police) have said this is not naming and shaming,” Nathanson said. “This is exactly what it is.”

Meghan McDermott, interim policy director for the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, questioned whether publicly naming individuals who aren’t wanted on criminal charges was an effective strategy.

“What are you trying to get at?” McDermott asked. “And what evidence do you have?”

This week’s public warnings are far from the first time Lower Mainland law enforcement agencies have released the photos and names of those they say could be likely targets for gang retaliation.

In 2017, Mounties released a poster that included then 25-year-old Karman Grewal, a well-known gangster who was shot dead outside the departures hall at Vancouver International Airport on Mother’s Day.

“Did any of that information help protect public safety whatsoever?” McDermott questioned. “Was that actually used by people on the ground that day?”

Police insist their intention to admittedly “make life really uncomfortable” for these alleged gangsters is guided by a need to prevent people from being caught in the crossfire.

In recent weeks, people – including known gang members – have been shot dead outside restaurants and shopping malls, including in front of a toy store.

Nathanson said he doesn’t blame police for “being proactive,” but wants police to rescind the warning and issue an apology.

“The police have many legitimate tools in their toolbox and this is not one of them,” he said.