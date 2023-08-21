Lawyers barred from practising in Manitoba after judge followed during COVID-19 trial

The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two Alberta lawyers from practising in the province and ordered them to pay $5,000 after receiving complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.

John Carpay, president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and Randal Jay Cameron faced charges from the independent regulator, including undermining public respect for the administration of justice and breach of integrity.

Ayli Klein, the law society's counsel, said Carpay and Cameron's actions brought the administration of justice into disrepute and that banning them from practising was the most serious penalty available.

Lawyers for the two men say they never meant to interfere with a case before the courts.

Both men represented several churches that attempted in 2021 to overturn Manitoba public health orders that prevented in-person religious services during the height of the pandemic.

Carpay says in a news release distributed by the Justice Centre that he was informed of criminal charges against him in December 2022 and continues to deny any criminal wrongdoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 21. 2023.