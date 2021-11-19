Court to hear legal challenge to Manitoba PC Leadership race
The legal challenge by Shelly Glover over the PC Leadership contest will be heard in court on December 23.
Justice James Edmond granted the expedited one-day hearing just in time for Christmas.
“This is a matter of urgency and public interest.” said Edmond.
With no objections, Edmond ruled the court has jurisdiction to hear the case and that Premier Heather Stefanson can be involved.
Edmond said not only do the parties heading to court have a stake in this, so does the public,
Who have an interest in knowing whether the election of our new Premier is flawed,” he said.
Stefanson defeated Glover by 363 votes on October 30 to win the PC leadership.
Glover claims there were “substantial irregularities” with the PC Party vote count. The claims have not been proven in court.
CTV News is filing a motion to have the December 23rd hearing broadcast.
None of the parties objected to the request.
Justice Edmond remarked the public’s ability to watch court proceedings has been limited by pandemic restrictions.
-
Cost of damage from B.C. flooding could be 'catastrophic,' expert saysAs damage assessments continue across B.C. following massive flooding throughout the province, experts say the cost of damages will be significant.
-
Conestoga College students pushing back against return to in-person learningA number of Conestoga College students are pushing back after learning they will have to return to in-person learning for the winter term.
-
'It's going to be a lot': What will it cost to rebuild B.C. after major flooding?With properties still underwater and thousands of people still out of their homes, it's near impossible to estimate the true damage cost B.C. is facing after a major flooding emergency.
-
Overdose alert issued in Waterloo RegionAn overdose alert was issued in Waterloo Region Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. flood: American waterway at the root of Sumas Prairie disasterIn the hours before the Sumas Prairie flooded, the rain was coming down hard and fast in the Fraser Valley. However, experts say, the rain is not what put the prairie underwater.
-
Volunteers work to keep hope afloat on Sumas PrairieOrdinary people are helping strangers rescue animals and recover belongings on the flooded Sumas Prairie. On Friday, CTV's David Molko joined volunteers on a jet boat to see their work.
-
N.B. reports 90 new cases of COVID-19 as active case total climbs to 607Health officials in New Brunswick reported Friday that there are 90 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Charges laid in staged collision investigation in CambridgeTwo men have been arrested and charged after police allege they staged a crash in Cambridge.
-
Essential care partners must be fully vaccinated to get in Manitoba hospitals next week: Shared HealthEssential care partners will need to be fully vaccinated in order to get into Manitoba hospitals and health centres starting next week.