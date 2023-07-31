Lawyers for tech consultant Nima Momeni say he had no reason to kill Cash App founder Bob Lee
Attorneys for Nima Momeni, the tech consultant charged in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, said Monday that the two men had a cordial relationship and the defendant had no reason to kill him.
-
70-year-old Lethbridge tenant charged after allegedly threatening to shoot landlordA Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with an incident involving uttered threats that took place Tuesday.
-
Flag raising at city hall kicks off Pride Fest 2023 in WindsorThe raising of the Pride flag at city hall Wednesday afternoon officially kicked off Pride Fest in Windsor.
-
Gearing up for the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland GamesAn annual celebration of all things Scottish is starting to take shape with a pre-festival event on Thursday morning.
-
Day 2 of RIFFA sees screening of film dealing with domestic violenceA new series was launched on Wednesday afternoon at the Regina Public Library’s film theatre, as part of the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA).
-
Driver of Tesla that passed scene of fatal Surrey hit-and-run urged to come forward in hopes car captured video evidenceMounties in Surrey are looking for the driver of a Tesla that passed the scene of a fatal hit-and-run last weekend, saying the car's camera may have captured video of the crash or its aftermath.
-
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in BarrieOne person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaignA group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
‘Nobody’s came to check on us’: Ellershouse couple says they were left without help after floodA couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.
-
'It is heavy': How firefighting crews are handling the loss of two colleaguesThe two deaths highlight the risks faced by firefighters during this unprecedented wildfire season.