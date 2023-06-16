Lawyers in Chatham-Kent ready to help strike out hunger

More than two dozen lawyers in Chatham-Kent are gathering this weekend to help strike out hunger and raise some funds for the most vulnerable in the community.

People are invited to the Chatham Bowlerama at 100 Keil Drive South Saturday afternoon for the inaugural Chatham-Kent Lawyers Feed the Hungry Bowl-A-Thon.

“The program is part of the Law Society Foundation, which is a charity that's been around for 25 years,” said organizer and employment lawyer, Ilija Dimeski.

“Part of the program is that the volunteers will actually also serve hot meals and also pay for the cost of those meals. So right now we're raising those funds to be able to pay for the meals. So far we've raised $2,500.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards the efforts of Chatham Hope Haven and the Chatham-Kent program.

“It's not just limited to lawyers,” Dimeski explained. “Anybody can come. Friends, family, clients even.”

"I think this is great to be able to get in touch more with the community and build that relationship. Oftentimes, there's a bit of a negative stereotype or stigma around lawyers, but we do care. We want to help out the community and those most in need.”

Organizers suggest the struggle is more dire than ever for those who are homeless with the alarming rise in the cost of living, noting more people are forced to make a choice between paying for housing and basic bills or putting food on the table.

“It's oftentimes that somebody loses their job through no fault of their own, and then finds themselves struggling to make ends meet. You know, having to decide between paying for housing and basic bills versus food, putting food on the table is a very difficult situation to be in," Dimeski said.

Chatham Hope Haven general manager Loree Bailey said demand for the day program has soared noting they had more than 12,000 visits in 2021 and nearly 20,000 in 2022.

“In 2021, we had a budget of about $10,000 a year for groceries and last month we spent about $5,400 in one month.” Bailey told CTV News.

Bailey noted the number of people needing help continues to rise steadily each month so far in 2023.

“More people are coming. People are still hungry, groceries are expensive for us just like they are for anybody and we're just doing our best with not a whole lot.”

“There's nothing showing us that the numbers are gonna stop increasing.”

According to Bailey, Hope Haven was awarded a one-year contract with the musicality to provide day service programs.

“This is a first year that they've put an RFP out for that and so we are we're really super excited to be the winners of that award and to be able to keep doing what we're doing,” she said.

The event runs Saturday, June 17 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.