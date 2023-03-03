Lawyers make arguments in case involving woman found dead, strangled in Warman home

Lawyers in a murder trial made their final arguments on Friday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.

Ranbir Dhull, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger. The victim is Dhull’s ex-wife’s cousin.

Police found Jhinger’s body behind a rolled-up carpet, underneath a shelf in the basement of a Warman home in July 2020.

She died of ligature strangulation, according to a forensic pathologist.

Based on the forensic pathologist’s evidence of Jhinger’s injuries, the Crown believes Jhinger was restrained and unable to escape before she was killed.

A pair of pants and scarf were wrapped around Jhinger’s neck, and twine bound her wrists.

The Crown argued that because Jhinger was killed while being confined, Dhull should be convicted of first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, the defence is arguing there isn’t enough evidence to point to Dhull as the killer, and therefore he should be acquitted.

“The court cannot look past the fact that two items were tied around her neck … They were tied separately, which takes additional time to do,” Crown prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk argued, referencing the pants and scarf.

“Any reasonable person would know the risk of placing two items around the neck and strangling someone with them, past the point of unconsciousness.”

Defence lawyer Andrew Mason called the evidence in the case “murky.”

“There are many possibilities as to the events. We don't know, we don't know what happened,” Mason told the judge.

Mason said the killing appeared unplanned because of the way the body was left and noted the couple’s kids were home at the time.

“This whole thing doesn't really look like something that was intended,” Mason argued, adding that Dhull didn’t have a motive to kill Jhinger.

The 23-year-old woman lived with Dhull’s ex-wife and helped take care of the couple’s two children.

Justice Richard Danyliuk is scheduled to make a verdict in the case on April 25.