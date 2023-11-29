Lawyers spar over conspiracy allegation in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
The lawyers in the criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers are expected to continue their debate today over whether Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were co-conspirators in the protest.
Both are charged with mischief and intimidation, among other charges, for their role in the early 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health restrictions.
The Crown intends to prove that the two conspired together so closely that evidence against one should also apply to the other.
The defence has already spent two days arguing to the contrary.
Defence lawyers say the actions of the protest organizers weren't inherently illegal, and there is no evidence linking them to anyone else's illegal actions.
The defence is expected to finish making its case on the conspiracy allegation before the Crown presents its own argument.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.
