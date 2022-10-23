Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
Court is expected to hear who Fertuck’s new lawyers will be, or if he’ll represent himself.
Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder.
He’s accused of shooting his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask. in December 2015.
Sheree’s body has never been found.
Fertuck’s lawyers are scheduled to formally withdraw from the case after Fertuck went behind their backs to make complaints to the Saskatchewan Law Society,
The nature of the complaints have not been disclosed, but the judge called the allegations “very serious” — pushing the lawyers to leave mid-trial.
The trial began more than a year ago, but has been rife with delays.
Fertuck wants to represent himself, but the judge has advised he get legal advice before making that decision.
