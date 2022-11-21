Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union

The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.

According to Teamsters Local Union 987 officials, 534 members work at the distribution centre and at least 527 — nearly 99 per cent — were served the notice.

"Their layoff notification says it's in preparation, they're ramping down, or at potential lockout labor dispute," said John Taylor, a business agent with Teamsters Local Union 987, in an interview with CTV News.

The layoff notices followed two rejections this month of the company's latest contract offer. The members have been without an agreement after the previous contract expired on June 6.

The union says some of its members who work at the centre earn less than $22.40 an hour, which is recognized as the acceptable living wage in Calgary.

"I think the biggest thing for the members, especially the folks that have worked there for a long time, is that we're looking for language in there that would give better shifts according to your seniority," Taylor said.

"We had it in the agreement six years ago. It got removed in the last round of bargaining.

"That was one of the things that members wanted back in the agreement. And as far as we can see, we don't see any monetary costs associated with putting those shift preference languages back into collective agreement."

Taylor says the company is indicating they're going to lock the members out by Thursday.

"We haven't taken a strike vote yet. We haven't applied for a strike vote yet because we don't want to go on strike, we want to sit down and negotiate a deal that wouldn't take a lot of changes that hopefully the majority of the membership can vote 'yes' for continue to work," Taylor said.

"We want to negotiate a fair deal for both sides."